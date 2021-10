The Steyr from Austria, the agricultural machine for everyone. Just the right thing for every farmer, tractor and truck. Whether on the road or in the field, this Tecker can handle everywhere. Steyr foan is very good. Ideal gift for all Austrian farmers who like to ride this Steyr farming machine. Cool saying for anyone looking for a cool outfit. Whether at work or with friends everywhere, this design is an eye-catcher Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem