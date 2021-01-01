Stick Bluetooth Compact Cell Phone Stick Android Mini Stick with Light Wireless for iPhone 12 11 Pro Max 6 7 8 Plus Galaxy S8 Plus Note 9 10 and More

Stick with 3 Modes Fill Light & 1/4' ScrewVersatile design. Combination of handheld stick, fill light, flashlight and bedside lamp. Two brightness-adjustable shooting modes naturally soften your complexion in dark environments. The SOS strobe mode (red) is used for outdoor alarms (long press to open, short press to conversion modes). The 1/4" screw hole at the bottom for connecting tripod or base with 1/4" screws (tripod/base Not included in the package) Minimalist & Exquisite DesignLightweight & Compact body for easy portablity. 7.56Inches folded size & up to 27.36 inches extension length, 180clamp rotation to choose horizontal or vertical camera mode to meet different needs, such as full-body photo, hiking, travelling, recording, video calling, Tik Tok, YouTube live broadcasting, take group photos like parties, graduation, wedding. It fits almost all iOS/Android phones Rechargable Bluetooth Control ShutterPowered by 120 mAh premium lithi