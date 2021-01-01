WeWoreWhat Stiletto Vegan Leather Zip Pant in Black. - size 30 (also in 24) WeWoreWhat Stiletto Vegan Leather Zip Pant in Black. - size 30 (also in 24) 100% polyurethane. Hand wash cold. Zip fly with snap button closure. 5-pocket design. Zipper closure at hem. Faux leather. 13 at the knee narrows to 8 at the leg opening. Imported. WWWR-WP9. WWDB11-1. Danielle Bernstein is the founder and face behind world-renowned fashion blog @weworewhat. A native New Yorker, Bernstein started her career 10 years ago - leading the influencer industry into what it is today. In 2016, Danielle launched her line of overalls and jumpsuits, and later her successful swim line. She is now bringing both of her brands under one roof with the launch of shop WeWoreWhat. Her brand is consistently expanding with new categories like denim & activewear.