Strut your style on or off vacay in the LOST + WANDER Still On Vacay Jumpsuit featuring a classic over the shoulders cami and wide pant leg jumpsuit with frontal tie and side hand pockets boasting all over print. 100% rayon. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Inseam: 23 in Shoulder to Crotch: 24 in Shoulder to Toe: 47 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.