Know someone who's been and is Still Rocking It Since November 1960? That is they were born in November 1960. Do they like vintage, vinyl or retro styles? This is a great gift tee to celebrate that special person's Birthday or gift yourself! Makes a great gift for dad, mom, grandpa, grandma, brother, sister, husband, wife, boyfriend, girlfriend or anyone who's been and is still rocking it since November 1960! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem