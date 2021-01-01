Comfort delicate and weary skin with the HydroPeptide Stimulating Relief Balm; a moisturising treatment to alleviate muscular tension and increase circulation. Harnessing the power of advanced Microcirculating and Antioxidant Peptides, it provides a boost of energy to weak and malnourished skin, defending against free radical damage and stimulating cell activity. Fortified with emollient-rich Organic Coconut Oil and energising Caffeine, the soothing balm is ideal for use as a part of massage therapy to improve everyday stiffness and leave skin feeling soft, smooth and supple. Free from gluten, artificial fragrance, parabens, phenoxyethanol, PEG’s, phthalates and sulfates.