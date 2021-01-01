From florabella
florabella Stintino Bag in Neutral. florabella Stintino Bag in Neutral. Hand crochet raffia with metallic threading wristlet. Spot clean only. Drawstring closure. Druzy and metallic tassel accents. Measures approx 6 W x 6 H x 5 DAdjustable shoulder strap measures approx 15 in length. Imported. FLOR-WY42. STINTINO-SM-NAT/GLD. Defining florabella, timeless designs highlighting natural materials, color and functionality. Giving women of all ages a fashion forward beachwear look with straw woven hats and large tote bags all identified with the signature florabella flower.