florabella Stintino Bag in Neutral. Hand crochet raffia with metallic threading wristlet. Spot clean only. Drawstring closure. Druzy and metallic tassel accents. Measures approx 6 W x 6 H x 5 DAdjustable shoulder strap measures approx 15 in length. Imported. FLOR-WY42. STINTINO-SM-NAT/GLD. Defining florabella, timeless designs highlighting natural materials, color and functionality. Giving women of all ages a fashion forward beachwear look with straw woven hats and large tote bags all identified with the signature florabella flower.