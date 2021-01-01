DSG Stirrup Socks and Sanitary Baseball Socks Combo Pack, Large, Black

Get ready for the season with the DSG® Stirrup Socks and Sanitary Baseball Socks Combo Pack. Durable and comfortable, these socks are equipped with comfort seams and are made with acrylic constructions to ensure they hold up through every game and practice for a great season. Fit Regular fit stirrup socks and over-the-calf baseball socks Stirrup Socks Features Comfort stirrup seam reduces irritation under the foot Nylon construction for resilient performance Enhanced elastic top welt for security Baseball Socks Features Comfort toe seam Comfort welt helps keep socks in place Acrylic construction for resiliency and comfort Minimalist design reduces bulk when paired with stirrup sock Additional Details Care Instructions: machine wash warm with like colors / use non-chlorine bleach if needed / tumble dry low