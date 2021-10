The Stitchy is an ankle-high boot, with a clean design detailed with stitching and a back zipper closure. Squared closed toe and '60s-inspired chunky wooden heel, handcrafted from chrome-free Italian Vacchetta leather and natural lime tree. Tracta rubber outsole. Please note: the natural leather can be hard in the beginning but will soften and stretch with wear. Content + Care. Leather, wood, rubber Spot clean ImportedSize + Fit. True to size Heel height: 2.4"