Isabel Marant Etoile Stiza Swimsuit 78% polyamide 22% elastan. Made in Tunisia. Machine wash. Adjustable and removable elastic shoulder straps. Tie detail on front. Covered metal ring and cut-out detail on front. Stretch fit. ETOI-WX5. 21PMB0100-21P006W. About the designer: The standard-bearer for insouciant Parisian chicness, Isabel Marant launched her easygoing Étoile diffusion line in 1999. The collection dispenses with formality: Étoile is known for its comfortable, relaxed styles. With deconstructed shapes and soft prints, the label showcases a fluid, feminine feel.