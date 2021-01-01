TriggerPoint STK Contour

The Trigger Point® STK® Contour handheld foam roller wraps around and rolls muscles to relieve tension and improve mobility. Foam surface comfortably compresses the muscle to release discomfort and tightness, while the hourglass design surrounds the muscle while rolling to increase circulation and speed up recovery. Targets and Relieves Flexible design contours to muscles, while rolling increases circulation AcuGRIP Surface design grips the skin while rolling, to help channel oxygen and blood flow to the tissue for enhanced muscle recovery Slim grip ergonomic handles provide easy leverage and pressure control for users to target tight muscle aches and pains Lightweight, Portable, and Durable Lightweight and travel friendly Can be used while either seated or standing, at home or on-the-go Additional Details One-year limited warranty Dimensions: 19.5” L x 2.5” W