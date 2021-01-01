Stock Market Trading Funny Stonk Hodlr Of The Month Premium T-Shirt

If you're a stock market trading savvy, you most likely understand the lingo of traders and investors alike. If you're more like the latter, get this funny "Stonk Hodlr Of The Month" graphic with an upward arrow, candlesticks, stars, and the famous meme. Perfect for men and women who mastered the skill of patience, and hodl until stock charts spike all the way to the moon. Grab this design now for yourself, and send this as a gift to friends and family who love swing trading. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.