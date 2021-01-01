Stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel with an inlaid black ring. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 1/10th of a second. Quartz movement. Plexiglass crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 43 mm. Case thickness: 12.67 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Stock Xchange Series. Fashion watch style. Swatch Stock Xchange Chronograph Quartz Blue Dial Mens Watch YVS429.