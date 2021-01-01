Little Lies Stockholm Corduroy High-Waisted Pant

The perfect jean alternative, this pant from Little Lies offers a soft corduroy construction with a relaxed fit through the straight leg. Sits high at the waist with pocket detailing and button closure. Creating a community inspired by '70s style, great music and beautiful objects, Little Lies channels an inviting rendition of a rock 'n' roll aesthetic. Their gritty-cool boho vibe emerges in a line of throw-and-go jumpsuits, dreamy kimonos, effortlessly cool dresses and so much more. Content + Care. Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Item shown is size Small Measurements taken from size Small Waist: 27" Rise: 14.25" Inseam: 28.75" Leg opening: 19"