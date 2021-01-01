Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker Black and Brass Exclusive

Best Quality Guranteed. Stockwell II offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its pint-sized frame and guitar inspired carry strap make it perfect to take with you. Utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from. Experience absolute 360 sound where every spot is a sweet spot. Equipped with Bluetooth 5. 0 technology for wireless music play. Play music with any Bluetooth device at a range of up to 30 feet away from the speaker. Silicone exterior and steel metal grille, making it supremely rugged and durable. IPX4 water-resistant rating, so it's able to withstand splashes of water when accidents happen. Features multi-host functionality so you can easily connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices. Now you and a friend can take turns playing what you want to hear. The top panel features analogue control knobs for bass, treble and volum