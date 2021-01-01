Stöh Lunch Tote Plum

Stöh in plum is a modern, reusable and insulated lunch bag that combines clean and minimal design with extra room and features, perfect for stowing all your favorite food, drink, and utensils. Sleek and timeless, Stöh is the ultimate stylish lunch box for adults and kids. Lightweight, durable and folds flat for easy storage before or after each use. Personalize your Stöh Lunch Tote by adding your name, favorite photo or a lunch note with Milkdot's ID tag that can be tucked away in the back pocket for privacy. Never write again on your bag with permanent ink!