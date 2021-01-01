Stomach Cancer Awareness Ribbon Poopie Head Gastric Chemo Tank Top

Cancer is a big fat poopie head. Just because you are fighting cancer doesn't mean you can't be awesome! It takes a real hero to fight cancer with courage and hope. Beat stomach cancer or gastric cancer! A motivation gift in stomach cancer awareness month november with a periwinkle blue stomach cancer ribbon to support fearless fighter with courage. Spread some hope with cancer ribbons for people with cancer diagnosis and chemo at the doctor. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem