Emulating the look and feel of a semiprecious gem, this bottle features an opaque finish and a durable, stone-like texture that provides added grip. Therma-S'well Technology and triple-layered, vacuum-insulated construction keep drinks cold for up to 54 hours and hot for up to 26, and a copper wall prevents condensation so the exterior, and your hands, remain dry. Style Name:S'Well Stone Collection Azurite 25-Ounce Insulated Stainless Steel