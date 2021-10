New favorite pants from BDG in a corduroy fabrication. Features a regular rise waist with belt loops, button and fly closure and a signature five-pocket construction. Defined by a slim tapered leg and cropped length, finished with brand patch to reverse hem. Only at UO. Content + Care. 100% cotton Contains: 24% Pre-Consumer Recycled Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Model is 181cm/5'11.5" and wearing size 32W 32L