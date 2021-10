These generously sized dinner napkins feature our signature stone washed linen with a classic windowpane plaid. Each has sewn edges to complement this clean, minimalist design. Our linen is meticulously woven, dyed and stone washed to perfection in a quiet village in southwest India. Each is made from the finest imported Belgian flax and represents hours of artisan work. 100% linen. Machine wash. Lay flat or tumble dry. Ethically crafted in India. 20 x 20 inches.