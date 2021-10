What it is: A limited-edition highlighter powder with a buildable rose-gold glow and a holographic sparkle to deliver a glowy finish to you look. How to use: Use a fluffy highlighting brush for all-over radiance or amp up your look by building up the highlighter to achieve maximum glow and luminosity. Use a more tapered, angled brush for precise spotlighting. 0.26 oz. Vegan Made in the USA