Stop Moving to Las Vegas We Full Nevada Traffic NV Rush Hour Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Sin City design of our Travel themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Traveling fans, this US Cities trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10338600165 ways to use this vintage Adventure themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Traveler inspired look your Travel Buddy addicts will surely love. Perfect for Trend everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.