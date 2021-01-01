Stop Moving to Odessa We Full Ukraine Traffic Odessite Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Humor Capital design of our Logjam themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Trend fans, this Potemkin Stairs trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10343000116 ways to use this vintage Buzzword themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Funny inspired look your Witty addicts will surely love. Perfect for Travel everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.