Stop Moving to Oklahoma City We Full OKC Traffic Okies Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Hefner Lake design of our Logjam themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Travel fans, this OK trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10338600238 ways to use this vintage US Cities themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Traveling inspired look your Adventure addicts will surely love. Perfect for Trend everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.