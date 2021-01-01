Store Lovely Cartoon Stitch Cover Compatible with Apple Watch Series 45 Soft Silicone Protector Bumper Frame Protective Double Color Case for.

Compatibility: Compatible with 44mm Apple Watch Series 5(2019 released), 44mm Apple Watch Series 4(2018 released), all models and all versions, NOT fit for any other size Apple Watch Quality: Made of high-end Silicone material, soft yet durable, No smell and no deformation, will not scratch your precious apple watch, offer external protection to the watch Full Protection: Covers all sides and corners, protect your apple watch against accidental damage, scratches, drop and bump, raised edges protect screen from damage and scratch Perfect Fit: Fully access to all the buttons, camera, Sensors and ports of your watch, hold your apple watch tightly, it will never fall off easily, never worry about losing this case Stitch Shape: Super lightweight, would not add any bulk to your apple watch, cute cartoon shape adds beauty to the watch, Zero interference with charging and everyday use