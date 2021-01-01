Storelli Women's BodyShield Impact Slider Soccer Shorts, XS, White

Female soccer stars can finally rejoice with the feminine cut design on the classic fit of the Storelli® sliders. Lightweight foam padding delivers high-performance protection to keep you safe from impact, swelling and cuts, while the unique design lets you freely move while the pads stay in place. Stay safe on the field with the antimicrobial technology and lightweight padding of the Storelli® Women’s Slider Shorts. FEATURES: High-performance slider shorts Lightweight foam padding delivers extreme protection from impact and abrasions Unique design aligns pads to enhance mobility without sacrificing protection Moisture-wicking compression delivers ventilation and flexibility Advanced antimicrobial technology treatment eliminates odors and reduces the risk of infection Feminine cut for a superior fit Constructed with 3mm polyurethane foam Style: BSWSLIDEBK