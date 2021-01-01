Loro Piana Storm Baseball Cap

Cashmere-blend cap with metallic detail at side Brim, about 6" Cashmere/virgin wool Dry clean Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND The Loro Piana tradition of perfecting fine fabrics dates back to 1924. The family-run company's textile mills produce some of the most rare and soft vicuna, cashmere and wool in the world. The Piedmont, Italy-based manufacturer is renowned for its luxurious sweaters, streamlined separates, handcrafted handbags and cold-weather accessories. Soft Accessories - Loro Piana > Loro Piana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Loro Piana. Color: Grey Melange. Size: Small.