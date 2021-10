Storm Breaker is a unisex raincoat with a sporty fit and an extra dose of wet-weather design details. Crafted from a waterproof fabric, Storm Breaker includes a two-way waterproof zipper, a hood with a built-in cap and reflective detailing on drawstrings. This easy, on-the-go raincoat is finished with an adjustable hemline, double welded pockets at the sides, and elasticated cuffs.