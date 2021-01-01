Storm Chaser Hurricane Tote Bag

Funny Meteorologist Design for Storm Hunter, tornado chaser and thunderstorm forecaster who do the forecast for storm clouds, rain clouds, hurricanes and tornadoes. Gift idea for men and women for birthday, Christmas, Father's Day and Mother's Day. Weatherman Design for every thunder, lightning and cyclone storm of the nature. Also funny for tornado chasers with climate barometer and every storm chaser with meteorology equipment. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.