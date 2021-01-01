From nike
Nike Storm-FIT Women's Golf Top
REFRESH YOUR RAIN GEAR. Embossed with a subtle grid pattern, the Nike Storm-FIT Top gives your wet and windy weather wardrobe a refresh. This chic top with a slightly raised neckline has a zipper along the shoulder that lets you easily layer it on and off without removing your hat. Weather-Ready Design Knit fabric is embossed with a grid pattern. Nike Storm-FIT technology resists elements like wind and water to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions. Easy Layering The high neckline adds coverage in wet and windy weather. A zipper along the shoulder lets you easily layer the top on and off without needing to remove your hat. Custom Comfort A drawcord at the hem lets you personalize your fit. Ribbing at the cuffs helps keep the sleeves secureâand out of your wayâwhile you address the ball. More Benefits Side pockets are lined with incredibly soft fabric for extra warmth. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DA3230; Color: Fusion Red/Very Berry; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult