Classic Accessories StormPro Deck Boat Cover, Charcoal

Designed for long-term storage and highway travel, the Classic Accessories® StormPro Deck Boat Cover gets the job done. This cover is built for durability with the ability to repel water, protect against UV rays and resist mildew. With a tight fit and included components like tie-down straps and a support pole, the StormPro Deck Boat Cover features premium technology and is hassle-free. FEATURES: Won't shrink or stretch, designed for extra durability Max water repellency with fabric coating technology UV protection, mildew resistance and all-weather protection Dual rear air vents with build in stiffeners reduce wind pressure and allow moisture to escape Tight, custom fit with the elastic cord Integrated buckle and strap system for easy fitting and trailering Adjustable straps snap into quick-release buckles on the cover Support pole, Storage bag, Tie-down straps included 5-year Manufacturer’s Hassle-Free Warranty