Be spring ready in this super-soft breathable terry P.J. Salvage Stormy Monday Shorts. Elastic/drawstring waist. Front slant pockets. 100% terry cloth cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 11 in Inseam: 3 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4). Please note that measurements may vary by size.