Keep your fishing spool tangle-free and easily-accessible with the Plano ® Stowaway ® Line Box. This compact container holds six spools of fishing line, up to one inch wide. FEATURES: Stowaway ® line box Holds 6 spools of fishing line up to 1” wide 6.75”L x 5.5”W x 4.75”H Plano Click here for additional information relating to the Manufacturer’s Warranty.