Staple pants for the workweek are tailored from a double-weave fabric of a stretch-cotton blend that's as comfortable as it is polished. 12 1/2" leg opening; 10 1/2" front rise; 15" back rise Zip fly with hook-and-bar closure Front slant pockets; back welt pockets 68% cotton, 28% polyester, 4% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Point of View