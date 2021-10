Classic American artisan dress-casual oxford - Six-eyelet cap-toe balmoral with brogue perforations and toe medallion - Classic Fit, fits true to size - 360º Bench Welt construction for durability and stability - Performance enhanced with Defender Repellent Systems® powered by Scotchgard™ - CustomCork™ insole forms a custom fit - Dimpled rubber Gum Sole - Built on the welted 65 Last - Premium suede upper - Soft leather lining - Recraftable