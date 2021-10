Classic brogue in a casual expression - Authentic and timeless style - Subtle antique distressed look - Classic Fit, fits true to size - 360º Bench Welt construction for durability and stability - CustomCork™ insole naturally molds for a custom fit - All-weather blue Dainite sole for traction - Built on the welted 65 Last - Chromexcel leather upper - Hand shaped and sanded - Recraftable