Miu Miu Straw Ribbon Hat in Neutral Woven raffia. Made in Italy. Attached poplin band. Frayed edges. Brim measures approx 2.25 in length. MIUF-WA35. 5HC244 2DPV. About the designer: Established in 1992 by Miuccia Prada, Miu Miu reflects fashion forward, light-hearted, and provocative women. The language of Miu Miu experiments with contemporary femininity, merging rebelliousness with minimalism in order to evoke a sense of freedom within luxury fashion. As a member of the Prada family, Miu Miu is made for those who aspire to add a flair of the avant-garde to their lifestyle.