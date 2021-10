A perfectly detailed figural strawberry rests above a leaf on the lid of Vagabond House\'s Strawberry Jam Jar with Spoon Set. The matching embellished spoon features a petite flower, fruit and foliage topping the stem-like handle and a rounded stainless steel head. 6/5 A clever gap in the lid\'s design allows the spoon to rest in the glass bowl when it\'s not in use.