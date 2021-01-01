The Black Diamond Street Creek 30 RT Backpack is a commuter pack for hauling your daily gear around. Hit the streets with laptop in tow, tucked away into the special sleeve where no bumps not scrapes can get at it. The main compartment Features a rolltop closure, which along with the durable exterior fabric provides weather resistance for your books, lunch, extra layer and more. The padded backpanel and shoulder straps ease the weight with plenty of comfort. Attach any extras via the daisy chains while smaller odds and ends can be tucked away into the front zipped pocket or internal security pocket. Features of the Black Diamond Street Creek 30 RT Backpack Haul bag inspired pack construction for best in class durability, with quick access skirt to main compartment Rolltop closure offers weather resistance Anodized Matte black metal closure buckle 15-inch Dedicated external laptop sleeve Front zipped organizational pocket for peripherals and misc device storage Internal security pocket for wallet and keys when dropping into the Climbing gym EVA padded back panel and shoulder straps for maximum comfort while commuting Flat, low profile front mounted daisy chains Adjustable sternum straps and waist belt (both strippable) for a secure -?t