From one teaspoon

One Teaspoon Streetwalkers High Waist 80s Short in Blue. - size 26 (also in 25, 28, 31)

$118.00
In stock
Buy at revolve

Description

One Teaspoon Streetwalkers High Waist 80s Short in Blue. - size 26 (also in 25, 28, 31) One Teaspoon Streetwalkers High Waist 80s Short in Blue. - size 26 (also in 25, 28, 31) 80% cotton 20% recycled cotton. Zip fly with button closure. Front side seam pockets. Light whiskering detail. Cuffed hem. Pleated detail. Shorts measure approx 12 in length. Imported. ONET-WF137. 23304. Australian designer Jamie Blakey sewed her first collection in her very own bedroom. Now, nearly a decade later, her Sydney-based line has found an international fan base. Known for clothing that is casual and beachy, One Teaspoon offers pieces that are effortless, cool, and still have that handmade feel.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com