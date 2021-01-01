Stressed Blessed and Bourbon Obsessed T-Shirt

This hilarious tee featuring the state outline of Kentucky with "stressed blessed and bourbon obsessed" with a smooth bourbon filled tumbler. This teeshirt is perfect for after a hard long day you indulge in a smooth golden pour of kentucky bourbon. This teeshirt would be a great gift for any father, brother, sister, husband, wife, girlfriend, boyfriend, friend, or family member who loves bourbon or whiskey after a long day or just relaxing. This t-shirt would make a great christmas gift for anyone. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem