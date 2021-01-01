MANGO MAN - Stretch cotton denim shorts beige - 30 - Men

Sustainable cotton blend fabric, Stretch cotton fabric, Denim design, Loops, Zip and one button fastening, Two side pockets, Coin pocket, Two patch pockets on the back, Garment dye, The model is 187 cm tall and is wearing a size 41, Through the use of sustainable cotton and innovative processes such as Eco Wash, Mango denim collection has managed to reduce the use of energy, chemicals and water to 30 million liters. Some models also include 20% recycled denim under the Second Chances project, which gives a second life to customers' garments deposited in our stores. In this way, Mango is promoting the use of more environmentally-committed practices, increasing the number of sustainable garments in its collection every day.