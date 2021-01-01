adidas Stretch Cotton Mens 3 Pack Midways, X-large , Gray

The ultimate in everyday comfort with a performance edge, adidas stretch cotton 3-pack underwear features our proven soft, moisture-wicking stretch cotton fabric, an easy fit through the pouch, functional no-gap fly, soft stitching, tagless waistband and no-ride-up construction.# Pieces In Set: 3-PackFeatures: No Ride Up Legs, Quick Dry, Comfort Waistband, Tag FreeFabric Content: 60% Cotton, 35% Polyester, 5% SpandexFabric Description: KnitCare: Tumble Dry, Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported