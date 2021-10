An earthy wash refreshes the look of a classic trucker jacket cut from stretch dobby and designed with adjustable button tabs to perfect the fit. 23 1/2" length Front button closure Spread collar Button cuffs Chest button-flap patch pockets Adjustable button side tabs 56% Tencel(R) lyocell, 41% cotton, 3% spandex Tencel lyocell is a sustainably produced fiber made with closed-loop processing Machine wash, dry flat Imported Women's Clothing