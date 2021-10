DescriptionFleece gloves with touchscreen-compatible fingertipsCold weather can't keep you from getting the job done. These soft and stretchy fleece gloves have silicone grips to help you keep tools firmly in hand, and touchscreen-compatible fingertips so you can quickly answer calls and texts. FeaturesStretch fleeceSilicone palm and fingers for gripTouchscreen-compatible fingersCountry of Origin: Imported