Realsize Stretch Jegging Skinny Jeans Women's

The Real Size Women's Stretch Pant Leggings are an alluring combination of chic style and everyday comfort. They're made of soft and stretchy cotton-blend denim and feature a hassle-free covered elastic waistband that not only provides a snug fit, but means you won't have to fumble with any buttons or zippers when you're in a hurry. These full-length leggings have a high waist for a fashion-forward silhouette and are free of any adornment for a clean look. Try pairing them with sandals or flats and a T-shirt for a casual and comfy warm-weather ensemble.