Field & Stream Stretchfit Americana Skull Hat, Men's, L/XL, Green

Your love the outdoors, your country and you love to hunt, so the Field & Stream® Stretchfit Americana Skull Hat. This baseball style cap is adjustable for a comfortable and custom fit. Keep the sun out of your eyes, and the heat off your head to spend more time in the great outdoors. The Realtree® camo will give you an outdoor style you’ll love. Enjoy your time under the sun with the Field & Stream® Stretchfit Americana Skull Hat. FEATURES: Ball cap style hat Realtree® camo Field & Stream logo Adjustable fit