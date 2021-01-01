Garmin Striker 4 GPS Fish Finder Portable Kit (010-01550-10), ice

SONAR: CHIRP sonar transducer with 77/200 kHz continuously sweeps low to high frequencies to interpret them individually upon their return CHIRP sonar transducer increases visibility and clarity for more detail of fish and structures Smooth Scaling™ graphics provide uninterrupted imagery when switching between depth-range scales Built-in Flasher for stationary fishing indicates what is at the bottom, your jig or weighted bait, and the depth of the fish as they swim through the sonar beam NAVIGATION: Built-in high sensitivity GPS locates your current position precisely and quickly, maintaining GPS location from anywhere in the water Waypoint marking lets you mark and return to your favorite fishing hot spots View your boat’s speed on the screen to ensure correct speeds when trolling through wake-controlled areas or locating a particular fish species CONNECTIVITY Upgrade experience with the ActiveCaptian® smartphone app for the latest software and charts and transfer updates wirelessly to your chartplotter Garmin Express™ software allows you to download map updates from the computer to your chartplotter’s SD™ card FISHFINDER DETAILS: Ultrascroll® displays fish targets at high boat speeds Fish Symbol ID identifies fish targets AutoGain Technology minimizes clutter to help maximize targets Adjustable depth line measures underwater depth of objects A-scope provides a real time display of fish passing through transducer beam Water temperature sensor included ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Portable kit carries and protects the STRIKER fishfinder, making it perfect for canoe, kayak, or ice fishing Includes a portable carrying case, sealed rechargeable battery, and charger, suction cup transducer mount, kayak in-hull transducer mount and foam float Compatible with Garmin® GT8 or GT15 transducer for high-performance CHIRP (each sold separately)