Striker Ice Men's Climate Ice Fishing Bibs (2017), Large, Black

You’ll be ready for the long hours on the ice in the Striker Ice® Men’s Climate Ice Fishing Bibs. These bibs are equipped with floatation assistance technology, smart pockets, and waterproofing to ensure you are covered no matter what your needs are. The bibs feature extra padding on the rear and knees, as well as an added crotch panel to ensure maximum comfort while on the ice. Technology Hydrapore® waterproof finish to keep you dry in harsh conditions Sureflote® Flotation Assistance Technology assists you to the water’s surface if you were to fall in Themadex® insulation ensures your warmth in the arctic temperatures Design 320F nylon Tussor shell Added crotch panel reinforcement for added comfort and durability Adjustable inseam 1680D snakeskin knee pads panels for extra durability Extra-heavy knee and seat padding for additional comfort Magnetic storm flap closures Reflective elements for added safety Removable hand wipe towels Fast-drain hems