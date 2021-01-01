Striker Ice Men's Climate Ice Fishing Jacket (2018), Medium, Black/Red

You’ll bring your best to the ice, with the versatility and utility of the Striker Ice® Men’s Climate Ice Fishing Jacket. You’ll have plenty of storage with easy access due to the ergonomic pockets that were designed by anglers with anglers in mind. The jacket features a 3-in-1 system that allows you to wear the G2 softshell liner on its own to adjust your comfort as the temperature changes. Technology Hydrapore® waterproof finish to keep you dry in harsh conditions Sureflote® Flotation Assistance Technology assists you to the water’s surface if you were to fall in Design 320D nylon Tussor shell Removable G2 softshell jacket liner for adjustable comfort Reflective elements for added safety Cross-flow venting system to keep you dry and prevent overheating Waterproof zippers Removable hood with memory wire for adjustable protection and visibility assistance Magnetic storm flap closures Handwarmer pockets Inner cell phone pocket Inner lycra cuff Fast-drain hem and sleeve cuff